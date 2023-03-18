The Tampa Bay Lightning (41-22-6) will host the Montreal Canadiens (27-36-6) on Saturday, with the Lightning coming off a win and the Canadiens off a defeat.

You can tune in to ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX to watch as the Lightning and the Canadiens meet.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX

ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Canadiens vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/28/2022 Lightning Canadiens 4-1 TB 12/17/2022 Canadiens Lightning 5-1 TB

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 255 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 29th in the league.

The Canadiens have 191 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 69 21 30 51 42 32 47.4% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Kirby Dach 54 12 23 35 28 25 39.9% Josh Anderson 67 21 10 31 23 30 43.9% Christian Dvorak 64 10 18 28 34 20 52%

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 208 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Lightning's 238 total goals (3.4 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players