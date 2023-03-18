How to Watch Hofstra vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) battle the Hofstra Pride (25-9) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: ESPN+
Hofstra Stats Insights
- This season, the Pride have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bearcats' opponents have hit.
- Hofstra is 21-3 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pride sit at 219th.
- The Pride record 5.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Bearcats allow (69.3).
- When Hofstra puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 19-3.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Hofstra is putting up 5.4 more points per game (79.5) than it is on the road (74.1).
- The Pride are allowing 60.8 points per game this year at home, which is 10.0 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (70.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, Hofstra has fared better when playing at home this season, draining 9.0 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|William & Mary
|W 94-46
|St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
|3/6/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 79-73
|St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
|3/14/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 88-86
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|3/18/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
