The Hofstra Pride (25-9) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. Aaron Estrada of the Pride is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Hofstra's Last Game

In its most recent game, Hofstra defeated Rutgers on Tuesday, 88-86 in OT. Its top scorer was Tyler Thomas with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Thomas 25 1 2 0 1 3 Darlinstone Dubar 17 5 2 0 0 3 Aaron Estrada 13 4 4 3 1 1

Hofstra Players to Watch

Estrada is tops on the Pride with 20.3 points per game and 5.5 rebounds, while also posting 4.1 assists.

Thomas is posting 16.5 points, 1.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Jaquan Carlos is tops on the Pride at 4.8 assists per game, while also posting 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 points.

Darlinstone Dubar posts 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Warren Williams is posting 8.2 points, 0.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Hofstra Top Performers (Last 10 Games)