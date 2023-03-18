The Hofstra Pride (25-9) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) hit the court in a game with no set line at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hofstra Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 13 of Hofstra's 28 games with a set total.

The Pride have a 17-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Cincinnati (17-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63% of the time, 2.3% less often than Hofstra (17-10-0) this year.

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 75.1 152.4 66 135.3 142.6 Cincinnati 77.3 152.4 69.3 135.3 143.5

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

Hofstra is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Pride have gone over the total four times.

The 75.1 points per game the Pride put up are 5.8 more points than the Bearcats give up (69.3).

Hofstra is 13-4 against the spread and 19-3 overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 17-10-0 13-14-0 Cincinnati 17-11-0 14-14-0

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits

Hofstra Cincinnati 11-1 Home Record 16-3 11-5 Away Record 4-6 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.6 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.