Iona vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) against the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-47 in favor of Duke, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Lady Gaels enter this contest after a 73-60 win over Manhattan on Saturday.
Iona vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iona vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47
Iona Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats on the road on January 14 by a score of 47-42.
- Iona has 22 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 222) on February 2
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 222) on January 2
- 67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels are outscoring opponents by nine points per game, with a +288 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.4 points per game (214th in college basketball) and give up 54.4 per outing (12th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Iona has scored 64.5 points per game in MAAC play, and 63.4 overall.
- The Lady Gaels average 67.4 points per game at home, and 60.5 on the road.
- Iona is giving up fewer points at home (53.5 per game) than on the road (55.3).
- The Lady Gaels have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 63.6 points per contest, 0.2 more than their season average of 63.4.
