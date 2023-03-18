The No. 3 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-6) will try to defeat the No. 14 seed Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest tips off at 9:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iona vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Gaels put up an average of 63.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 50.8 the Blue Devils allow.
  • Iona is 21-4 when it scores more than 50.8 points.
  • Duke's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.
  • The Blue Devils score 8.7 more points per game (63.1) than the Lady Gaels give up (54.4).
  • Duke has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 54.4 points.
  • Iona is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 63.1 points.

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 39-37 Boardwalk Hall
3/10/2023 Siena W 67-66 Boardwalk Hall
3/11/2023 Manhattan W 73-60 Boardwalk Hall
3/18/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.