The Toronto Maple Leafs (41-18-9) visit the Ottawa Senators (33-31-4), who have lost four in a row, on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP.

The Senators have gone 5-5-0 in the last 10 games, putting up 37 total goals (seven power-play goals on 42 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.7%). They have allowed 36 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's contest.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-135)

Maple Leafs (-135) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-0.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators have earned a record of 7-4-11 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 33-31-4.

Ottawa has earned 24 points (10-6-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Senators registered just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

When Ottawa has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned seven points (3-7-1 record).

The Senators have scored at least three goals 41 times, earning 63 points from those matchups (30-8-3).

This season, Ottawa has scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 13-9-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Ottawa has posted a record of 23-15-0 (46 points).

The Senators' opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Senators went 10-15-4 in those matchups (24 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.12 17th 4th 2.66 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 16th 31.8 Shots 33.0 8th 6th 29.0 Shots Allowed 31.6 20th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 23.6% 8th 12th 81.0% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 6th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP

ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.