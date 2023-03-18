Senators vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
The Toronto Maple Leafs (41-18-9) visit the Ottawa Senators (33-31-4), who have lost four in a row, on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP.
The Senators have gone 5-5-0 in the last 10 games, putting up 37 total goals (seven power-play goals on 42 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.7%). They have allowed 36 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's contest.
Senators vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Senators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-135)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-0.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Senators Splits and Trends
- The Senators have earned a record of 7-4-11 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 33-31-4.
- Ottawa has earned 24 points (10-6-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Senators registered just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.
- When Ottawa has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned seven points (3-7-1 record).
- The Senators have scored at least three goals 41 times, earning 63 points from those matchups (30-8-3).
- This season, Ottawa has scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 13-9-2 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Ottawa has posted a record of 23-15-0 (46 points).
- The Senators' opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Senators went 10-15-4 in those matchups (24 points).
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|8th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|3.12
|17th
|4th
|2.66
|Goals Allowed
|3.28
|20th
|16th
|31.8
|Shots
|33.0
|8th
|6th
|29.0
|Shots Allowed
|31.6
|20th
|2nd
|25.6%
|Power Play %
|23.6%
|8th
|12th
|81.0%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.6%
|6th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.