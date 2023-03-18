The Toronto Raptors (34-36), on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36).

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSN
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Raptors (-9.5) 224.5 -435 +350 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Raptors (-9.5) 224.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Raptors (-9.5) 224.5 -425 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Raptors (-7.5) - -330 +270 Bet on this game with Tipico

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Raptors average 112.8 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.1 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +46 scoring differential overall.
  • The Timberwolves have a -11 scoring differential, putting up 115.7 points per game (12th in league) and giving up 115.9 (18th in NBA).
  • The teams combine to score 228.5 points per game, four more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams allow 228 points per game, 3.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Toronto is 33-36-1 ATS this season.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 33-37-1 record against the spread this year.

Raptors and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Raptors +30000 +9000 +125
Timberwolves +35000 +13000 -

