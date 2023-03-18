The Toronto Raptors (34-36), on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36).

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSN

TSN and BSN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Raptors average 112.8 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.1 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +46 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves have a -11 scoring differential, putting up 115.7 points per game (12th in league) and giving up 115.9 (18th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 228.5 points per game, four more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 228 points per game, 3.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Toronto is 33-36-1 ATS this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 33-37-1 record against the spread this year.

Raptors and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +30000 +9000 +125 Timberwolves +35000 +13000 -

