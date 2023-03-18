Raptors vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Toronto Raptors (34-36), on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36).
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-9.5)
|224.5
|-435
|+350
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-9.5)
|224.5
|-450
|+333
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-9.5)
|224.5
|-425
|+330
|Tipico
|Raptors (-7.5)
|-
|-330
|+270
Raptors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Raptors average 112.8 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.1 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +46 scoring differential overall.
- The Timberwolves have a -11 scoring differential, putting up 115.7 points per game (12th in league) and giving up 115.9 (18th in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 228.5 points per game, four more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 228 points per game, 3.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Toronto is 33-36-1 ATS this season.
- Minnesota has compiled a 33-37-1 record against the spread this year.
Raptors and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Raptors
|+30000
|+9000
|+125
|Timberwolves
|+35000
|+13000
|-
