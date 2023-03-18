The Toronto Raptors (34-36) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) after winning six home games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSN

TSN and BSN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 9.5)

Timberwolves (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Raptors have covered the spread more often than the Timberwolves this season, sporting an ATS record of 34-35-1, as opposed to the 33-36-2 record of the T-Wolves.

Toronto covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

Toronto and its opponents have gone over the total 54.3% of the time this season (38 out of 70). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (32 out of 71).

The Raptors have a .585 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-17) this season while the Timberwolves have a .486 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (18-19).

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto has been carried by its defense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by allowing only 112.1 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points scored (112.8 per contest).

The Raptors rank 23rd in the NBA with 23.6 assists per contest.

The Raptors, who rank 22nd in the league with 10.9 treys per game, are shooting just 33.9% from downtown, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Toronto has taken 64.8% two-pointers (accounting for 73.8% of the team's baskets) and 35.2% from beyond the arc (26.2%).

