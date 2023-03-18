Raptors vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors (34-36) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) after winning six home games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Raptors with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Raptors vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 116 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Raptors have covered the spread more often than the Timberwolves this season, sporting an ATS record of 34-35-1, as opposed to the 33-36-2 record of the T-Wolves.
- Toronto covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).
- Toronto and its opponents have gone over the total 54.3% of the time this season (38 out of 70). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (32 out of 71).
- The Raptors have a .585 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-17) this season while the Timberwolves have a .486 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (18-19).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Raptors Performance Insights
- Toronto has been carried by its defense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by allowing only 112.1 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points scored (112.8 per contest).
- The Raptors rank 23rd in the NBA with 23.6 assists per contest.
- The Raptors, who rank 22nd in the league with 10.9 treys per game, are shooting just 33.9% from downtown, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Toronto has taken 64.8% two-pointers (accounting for 73.8% of the team's baskets) and 35.2% from beyond the arc (26.2%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.