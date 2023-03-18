The Toronto Raptors (34-36) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSN. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: TSN and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -9.5 223.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

  • In 38 of 70 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points.
  • Toronto's games this year have an average point total of 224.9, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Raptors' ATS record is 35-35-0 this season.
  • Toronto has entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.
  • Toronto has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 38 54.3% 112.8 228.5 112.1 228 223.8
Timberwolves 40 56.3% 115.7 228.5 115.9 228 231.0

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

  • The Raptors are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
  • Six of Raptors' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Toronto has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-14-0) than it has in road games (14-21-0).
  • The 112.8 points per game the Raptors put up are only 3.1 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (115.9).
  • Toronto is 17-10 against the spread and 19-8 overall when scoring more than 115.9 points.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Raptors and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 35-35 3-2 39-31
Timberwolves 32-38 1-1 32-39

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Timberwolves
112.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.7
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
17-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-17
19-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-16
112.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.9
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
30-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-9
30-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-6

