Raptors vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (34-36) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSN. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.
Raptors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-9.5
|223.5
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- In 38 of 70 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points.
- Toronto's games this year have an average point total of 224.9, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Raptors' ATS record is 35-35-0 this season.
- Toronto has entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.
- Toronto has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.
Raptors vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|38
|54.3%
|112.8
|228.5
|112.1
|228
|223.8
|Timberwolves
|40
|56.3%
|115.7
|228.5
|115.9
|228
|231.0
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- The Raptors are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
- Six of Raptors' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Toronto has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-14-0) than it has in road games (14-21-0).
- The 112.8 points per game the Raptors put up are only 3.1 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (115.9).
- Toronto is 17-10 against the spread and 19-8 overall when scoring more than 115.9 points.
Raptors vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|35-35
|3-2
|39-31
|Timberwolves
|32-38
|1-1
|32-39
Raptors vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Raptors
|Timberwolves
|112.8
|115.7
|21
|12
|17-10
|22-17
|19-8
|24-16
|112.1
|115.9
|5
|18
|30-16
|18-9
|30-16
|22-6
