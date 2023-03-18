The Toronto Raptors (34-36) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSN. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -9.5 223.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

In 38 of 70 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points.

Toronto's games this year have an average point total of 224.9, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raptors' ATS record is 35-35-0 this season.

Toronto has entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.

Toronto has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 38 54.3% 112.8 228.5 112.1 228 223.8 Timberwolves 40 56.3% 115.7 228.5 115.9 228 231.0

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

The Raptors are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.

Six of Raptors' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-14-0) than it has in road games (14-21-0).

The 112.8 points per game the Raptors put up are only 3.1 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (115.9).

Toronto is 17-10 against the spread and 19-8 overall when scoring more than 115.9 points.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Raptors and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 35-35 3-2 39-31 Timberwolves 32-38 1-1 32-39

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Timberwolves 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.7 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 17-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-17 19-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-16 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 115.9 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 30-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-9 30-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-6

