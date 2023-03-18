The injury report for the Toronto Raptors (34-36) heading into their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) currently features three players. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 from Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors enter this contest after a 128-111 win against the Thunder on Thursday. Pascal Siakam scored a team-best 25 points for the Raptors in the victory.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1.0 Dalano Banton PG Out Thumb 4.4 1.3 1.1 Christian Koloko C Questionable Nose 3.3 3.1 0.5

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Rudy Gobert: Questionable (Ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: Out (Calf), Austin Rivers: Questionable (Back), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Questionable (Calf), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Ankle)

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSN

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors score just 3.1 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Timberwolves give up (115.9).

Toronto has a 19-8 record when scoring more than 115.9 points.

The Raptors have been putting up 109.4 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 112.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Toronto hits 10.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.4 fewer than its opponents (12.3).

The Raptors' 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in the NBA, and the 111.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -10 223.5

