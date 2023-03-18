How to Watch the Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (34-36) will try to build on a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on March 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (47%).
- Toronto is 18-9 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.
- The Raptors put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Timberwolves allow (115.9).
- Toronto is 19-8 when scoring more than 115.9 points.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- The Raptors are averaging 114.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 111.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Toronto is allowing 110.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 113.5.
- In home games, the Raptors are making 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.8) than in road games (10.9). However, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.6%).
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Out For Season
|Foot
|Dalano Banton
|Out
|Thumb
|Christian Koloko
|Questionable
|Nose
