The Toronto Raptors (34-36) will try to build on a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on March 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (47%).

Toronto is 18-9 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.

The Raptors put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Timberwolves allow (115.9).

Toronto is 19-8 when scoring more than 115.9 points.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors are averaging 114.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 111.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Toronto is allowing 110.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 113.5.

In home games, the Raptors are making 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.8) than in road games (10.9). However, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.6%).

Raptors Injuries