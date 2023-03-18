How to Watch the Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, March 18, with the Senators having dropped four consecutive games.
Check out the Maple Leafs-Senators matchup on ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, and SNP
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Senators vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/27/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Senators
|6-2 OTT
|10/15/2022
|Maple Leafs
|Senators
|3-2 TOR
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have conceded 223 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the league.
- With 212 goals (3.1 per game), the Senators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Senators have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|64
|34
|42
|76
|48
|50
|40.2%
|Brady Tkachuk
|68
|28
|41
|69
|41
|26
|48.2%
|Claude Giroux
|68
|28
|37
|65
|30
|44
|59%
|Alex DeBrincat
|68
|21
|35
|56
|31
|38
|61.5%
|Drake Batherson
|68
|20
|34
|54
|34
|32
|35.3%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have allowed 181 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.
- The Maple Leafs' 232 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|68
|25
|62
|87
|73
|93
|0%
|William Nylander
|68
|35
|44
|79
|31
|59
|41.1%
|Auston Matthews
|61
|32
|36
|68
|46
|56
|53.4%
|John Tavares
|67
|30
|37
|67
|48
|42
|58.6%
|Michael Bunting
|68
|20
|24
|44
|36
|41
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.