The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, March 18, with the Senators having dropped four consecutive games.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/27/2023 Maple Leafs Senators 6-2 OTT 10/15/2022 Maple Leafs Senators 3-2 TOR

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have conceded 223 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the league.

With 212 goals (3.1 per game), the Senators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Senators have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 64 34 42 76 48 50 40.2% Brady Tkachuk 68 28 41 69 41 26 48.2% Claude Giroux 68 28 37 65 30 44 59% Alex DeBrincat 68 21 35 56 31 38 61.5% Drake Batherson 68 20 34 54 34 32 35.3%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have allowed 181 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Maple Leafs' 232 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

