Saturday's game features the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) matching up at Value City Arena (on March 18) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 victory for North Carolina.

The Red Storm head into this game following a 66-64 victory over Purdue on Thursday.

St. John's (NY) vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

St. John's (NY) vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

The Red Storm picked up their best win of the season on February 21, when they beat the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-64.

The Red Storm have four wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

St. John's (NY) has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

69-64 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 21

66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on December 4

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 37) on January 18

66-64 over Purdue (No. 47) on March 16

61-57 over Memphis (No. 62) on November 25

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights