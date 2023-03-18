St. John's (NY) vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's game features the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) matching up at Value City Arena (on March 18) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 victory for North Carolina.
The Red Storm head into this game following a 66-64 victory over Purdue on Thursday.
St. John's (NY) vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
St. John's (NY) vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- The Red Storm picked up their best win of the season on February 21, when they beat the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-64.
- The Red Storm have four wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.
- St. John's (NY) has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-64 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 21
- 66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on December 4
- 66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 37) on January 18
- 66-64 over Purdue (No. 47) on March 16
- 61-57 over Memphis (No. 62) on November 25
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm outscore opponents by six points per game (posting 65.5 points per game, 170th in college basketball, and allowing 59.5 per contest, 58th in college basketball) and have a +185 scoring differential.
- In Big East action, St. John's (NY) has averaged 2.4 fewer points (63.1) than overall (65.5) in 2022-23.
- The Red Storm score 68.4 points per game at home, and 62.4 away.
- In 2022-23 St. John's (NY) is conceding 4.3 fewer points per game at home (57.8) than away (62.1).
- While the Red Storm are scoring 65.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 60.6 points per contest.
