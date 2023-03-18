The No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the No. 11 St. John's Red Storm (23-8) battle on Saturday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 4:00 PM.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN

St. John's (NY) vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Red Storm score an average of 65.5 points per game, six more points than the 59.5 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.5 points, St. John's (NY) is 21-2.

North Carolina is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 65.5 points.

The Tar Heels record 69.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 59.5 the Red Storm allow.

When North Carolina totals more than 59.5 points, it is 18-6.

St. John's (NY) has a 21-3 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.

The Tar Heels are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Red Storm concede to opponents (42%).

The Red Storm make 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 5.9% more than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

