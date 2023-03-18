The No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the No. 11 St. John's Red Storm (23-8) battle on Saturday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 4:00 PM.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

St. John's (NY) vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Storm score an average of 65.5 points per game, six more points than the 59.5 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 59.5 points, St. John's (NY) is 21-2.
  • North Carolina is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Tar Heels record 69.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 59.5 the Red Storm allow.
  • When North Carolina totals more than 59.5 points, it is 18-6.
  • St. John's (NY) has a 21-3 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The Tar Heels are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Red Storm concede to opponents (42%).
  • The Red Storm make 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 5.9% more than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

St. John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/27/2023 @ Providence W 53-50 Alumni Hall (RI)
3/4/2023 Marquette L 57-47 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/16/2023 Purdue W 66-64 Value City Arena
3/18/2023 North Carolina - Value City Arena

