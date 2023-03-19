The Toronto Raptors (35-36) are 8-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet.

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet

NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Raptors vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 117 - Raptors 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 8)

Bucks (- 8) Pick OU: Under (235)



The Bucks have covered the spread more often than the Raptors this season, putting up an ATS record of 38-27-5, compared to the 35-35-1 mark of the Raps.

Toronto and its opponents have exceeded the total 54.9% of the time this season (39 out of 71). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (34 out of 70).

The Bucks have an .807 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (46-11) this season, higher than the .345 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (10-19).

Raptors Performance Insights

Offensively, Toronto is the 21st-ranked team in the NBA (112.9 points per game). On defense, it is fifth-best (112.1 points allowed per game).

At 23.6 assists per game, the Raptors are 23rd in the NBA.

The Raptors are 23rd in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

Toronto takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.9% of Toronto's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26.1% are 3-pointers.

