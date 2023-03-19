The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) will compete with the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips at 9:40 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gonzaga vs. TCU matchup.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Gonzaga vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Gonzaga (-4.5) 157.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Gonzaga (-4.5) 157.5 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Gonzaga (-4.5) 156.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Gonzaga vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Gonzaga has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 33 times this season.
  • TCU has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
  • In the Horned Frogs' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Sportsbooks rate Gonzaga lower (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).
  • The Bulldogs' national championship odds have decreased from +900 at the start of the season to +1400, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Gonzaga has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Horned Frogs were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 74th-biggest change in the country.
  • TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

