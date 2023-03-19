The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 4-5 Midwest Region bracket contest, which tips off at 8:40 PM on TNT. The matchup's point total is 147.5.

Indiana vs. Miami Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -1.5 147.5

Indiana vs Miami Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Hoosiers have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread.

This season, Indiana has won 13 of its 17 games, or 76.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Hoosiers.

Miami has gone 15-11-0 ATS this year.

This season, the Hurricanes have been victorious five times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Indiana vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 14 48.3% 74.9 153.8 68.2 139.8 142.3 Miami 15 51.7% 78.9 153.8 71.6 139.8 147.3

Additional Indiana vs Miami Insights & Trends

Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Hoosiers have gone over the total five times.

Miami is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Four of the Hurricanes' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The 74.9 points per game the Hoosiers average are just 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).

Indiana is 12-5 against the spread and 15-3 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

The Hurricanes average 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (68.2).

Miami is 13-7 against the spread and 20-4 overall when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-13-0 13-8 17-12-0 Miami 15-11-0 5-2 12-17-0

Indiana vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Indiana Miami 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-7 Away Record 7-4 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

