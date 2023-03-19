The Toronto Raptors (35-36) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) after dropping three road games in a row. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Raptors matchup in this article.

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet

NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per contest (ninth in the league).

The Raptors have a +61 scoring differential, putting up 112.9 points per game (21st in league) and giving up 112.1 (fifth in NBA).

The two teams average 229.1 points per game combined, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.5 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee has compiled a 40-27-3 ATS record so far this year.

Toronto has put together a 34-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Raptors and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +30000 +9000 +120 Bucks +330 +150 -

