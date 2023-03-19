Raptors vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Toronto Raptors (35-36) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) after dropping three road games in a row. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Raptors matchup in this article.
Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Raptors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Raptors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-8)
|235
|-340
|+280
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-8.5)
|234.5
|-375
|+290
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-8.5)
|234.5
|-350
|+260
|Tipico
|Bucks (-9.5)
|233.5
|-550
|+425
Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per contest (ninth in the league).
- The Raptors have a +61 scoring differential, putting up 112.9 points per game (21st in league) and giving up 112.1 (fifth in NBA).
- The two teams average 229.1 points per game combined, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.5 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Milwaukee has compiled a 40-27-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Toronto has put together a 34-36-1 record against the spread this season.
Raptors and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Raptors
|+30000
|+9000
|+120
|Bucks
|+330
|+150
|-
