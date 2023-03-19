The Toronto Raptors (35-36) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) after dropping three road games in a row. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Raptors Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-8) 235 -340 +280
BetMGM Bucks (-8.5) 234.5 -375 +290
PointsBet Bucks (-8.5) 234.5 -350 +260
Tipico Bucks (-9.5) 233.5 -550 +425

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Trends

  • The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per contest (ninth in the league).
  • The Raptors have a +61 scoring differential, putting up 112.9 points per game (21st in league) and giving up 112.1 (fifth in NBA).
  • The two teams average 229.1 points per game combined, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.5 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Milwaukee has compiled a 40-27-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Toronto has put together a 34-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Raptors and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Raptors +30000 +9000 +120
Bucks +330 +150 -

