The Toronto Raptors (35-36) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet. The point total for the matchup is 234.5.

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -8.5 234.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

  • Toronto's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 23 of 71 outings.
  • The average over/under for Toronto's outings this season is 225, 9.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Toronto is 36-35-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Raptors have won in 10, or 34.5%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Toronto has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Raptors vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Raptors Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 27 38.6% 116.2 229.1 112.4 224.5 226.6
Raptors 23 32.4% 112.9 229.1 112.1 224.5 223.8

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

  • Toronto has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Raptors have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
  • This season, Toronto is 22-14-0 at home against the spread (.611 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-21-0 ATS (.400).
  • The Raptors score only 0.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Bucks give up (112.4).
  • Toronto has put together a 24-14 ATS record and a 26-12 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 40-30 7-11 36-34
Raptors 36-35 0-0 40-31

Raptors vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Raptors
116.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
31-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-14
36-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-12
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.1
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
25-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-17
32-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-17

