Raptors vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (35-36) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet. The point total for the matchup is 234.5.
Raptors vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-8.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- Toronto's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 23 of 71 outings.
- The average over/under for Toronto's outings this season is 225, 9.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Toronto is 36-35-0 against the spread this season.
- The Raptors have won in 10, or 34.5%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Toronto has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Raptors vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|27
|38.6%
|116.2
|229.1
|112.4
|224.5
|226.6
|Raptors
|23
|32.4%
|112.9
|229.1
|112.1
|224.5
|223.8
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- Toronto has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Raptors have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
- This season, Toronto is 22-14-0 at home against the spread (.611 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-21-0 ATS (.400).
- The Raptors score only 0.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Bucks give up (112.4).
- Toronto has put together a 24-14 ATS record and a 26-12 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|40-30
|7-11
|36-34
|Raptors
|36-35
|0-0
|40-31
Raptors vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Raptors
|116.2
|112.9
|9
|21
|31-12
|24-14
|36-7
|26-12
|112.4
|112.1
|9
|5
|25-13
|32-17
|32-6
|32-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.