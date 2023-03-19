The Toronto Raptors (35-36) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet. The point total for the matchup is 234.5.

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -8.5 234.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

Toronto's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 23 of 71 outings.

The average over/under for Toronto's outings this season is 225, 9.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Toronto is 36-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have won in 10, or 34.5%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Toronto has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Raptors vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Raptors Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 27 38.6% 116.2 229.1 112.4 224.5 226.6 Raptors 23 32.4% 112.9 229.1 112.1 224.5 223.8

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

Toronto has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Raptors have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.

This season, Toronto is 22-14-0 at home against the spread (.611 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-21-0 ATS (.400).

The Raptors score only 0.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Bucks give up (112.4).

Toronto has put together a 24-14 ATS record and a 26-12 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 40-30 7-11 36-34 Raptors 36-35 0-0 40-31

Raptors vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Raptors 116.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 31-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-14 36-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-12 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 25-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-17 32-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-17

