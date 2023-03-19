Raptors vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - March 19
Check out the injury report for the Toronto Raptors (35-36), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Raptors prepare for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, March 19 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Raptors head into this game on the heels of a 122-107 win against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Fred VanVleet scored a team-leading 28 points for the Raptors in the victory.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Otto Porter Jr.
|SF
|Out For Season
|Foot
|5.5
|2.4
|1.0
|Dalano Banton
|PG
|Out
|Thumb
|4.4
|1.3
|1.1
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Goran Dragic: Out (Knee), Brook Lopez: Questionable (Ankle), Grayson Allen: Questionable (Foot), Jae Crowder: Out (Calf)
Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Raptors Season Insights
- The Raptors score an average of 112.9 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 112.4 the Bucks allow.
- Toronto is 26-12 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Raptors are averaging 112.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than their season average (112.9).
- Toronto connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA). It is making 1.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game at 37.5%.
- The Raptors rank 15th in the league averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.
Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-7.5
|235.5
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.