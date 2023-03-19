Check out the injury report for the Toronto Raptors (35-36), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Raptors prepare for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, March 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Raptors head into this game on the heels of a 122-107 win against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Fred VanVleet scored a team-leading 28 points for the Raptors in the victory.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1.0 Dalano Banton PG Out Thumb 4.4 1.3 1.1

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Goran Dragic: Out (Knee), Brook Lopez: Questionable (Ankle), Grayson Allen: Questionable (Foot), Jae Crowder: Out (Calf)

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors score an average of 112.9 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 112.4 the Bucks allow.

Toronto is 26-12 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

In their last 10 games, the Raptors are averaging 112.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than their season average (112.9).

Toronto connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA). It is making 1.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game at 37.5%.

The Raptors rank 15th in the league averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 235.5

