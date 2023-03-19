Fiserv Forum is where the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) and Toronto Raptors (35-36) will clash on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pascal Siakam are players to watch for the Bucks and Raptors, respectively.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Raptors' Last Game

The Raptors won their previous game against the Timberwolves, 122-107, on Saturday. Fred VanVleet was their high scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 28 3 7 2 0 3 Pascal Siakam 27 10 6 0 0 1 Gary Trent Jr. 19 3 3 5 0 2

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring (24.3 points per game) and assists (5.9), and puts up 7.7 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

VanVleet is posting a team-high 7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 19.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 40% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).

Scottie Barnes is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.

Jakob Poeltl paces the Raptors in rebounding (9.2 per game), and posts 12.7 points and 3 assists. He also posts 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Raptors get 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from OG Anunoby.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 16.7 3.3 7.9 2.3 0.3 3.1 Pascal Siakam 18.8 7.7 5.1 0.8 0.3 1.4 Jakob Poeltl 14.9 9.4 3 1.4 1.2 0 Scottie Barnes 16 5.9 4.6 0.7 0.7 0.5 OG Anunoby 17.3 3.3 1.4 1.7 0.4 2.7

