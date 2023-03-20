Columbia vs. Fordham Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the Columbia Lions (24-5) and the Fordham Rams (19-12) squaring off at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-63 victory for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.
Last time out, the Lions won on Friday 69-53 against Fairleigh Dickinson.
Columbia vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Columbia vs. Fordham Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 76, Fordham 63
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- The Lions registered their best win of the season on January 6, when they secured a 58-55 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38), according to our computer rankings.
- The Lions have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 38) on January 6
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 49) on December 10
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on November 27
- 77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on November 7
- 82-56 at home over Harvard (No. 66) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions average 78.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per contest (102nd in college basketball). They have a +488 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game.
- Columbia is averaging 76.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1.7 fewer points per game than its season average (78.6).
- Offensively, the Lions score 77.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 79.1 points per game away from home.
- Defensively, Columbia has played better in home games this season, surrendering 58.1 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.
- The Lions' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 72.2 points a contest compared to the 78.6 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.