Monday's contest features the Columbia Lions (24-5) and the Fordham Rams (19-12) squaring off at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-63 victory for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

Last time out, the Lions won on Friday 69-53 against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Columbia vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Fordham Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Columbia 76, Fordham 63

Columbia Schedule Analysis

  • The Lions registered their best win of the season on January 6, when they secured a 58-55 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38), according to our computer rankings.
  • The Lions have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 38) on January 6
  • 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 49) on December 10
  • 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on November 27
  • 77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on November 7
  • 82-56 at home over Harvard (No. 66) on January 14

Columbia Performance Insights

  • The Lions average 78.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per contest (102nd in college basketball). They have a +488 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game.
  • Columbia is averaging 76.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1.7 fewer points per game than its season average (78.6).
  • Offensively, the Lions score 77.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 79.1 points per game away from home.
  • Defensively, Columbia has played better in home games this season, surrendering 58.1 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.
  • The Lions' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 72.2 points a contest compared to the 78.6 they've averaged this year.

