Monday's contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) squaring off against the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at 9:00 PM (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a 63-58 win for Duke, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Blue Devils secured an 89-49 win over Iona.

Duke vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Duke vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 63, Colorado 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils beat the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies in a 66-55 win on January 26, which was their best win of the season.

The Blue Devils have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (eight).

Duke has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

The Blue Devils have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes beat the No. 8 Utah Utes in a 77-67 win on January 6, which was their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Buffaloes are 10-6 (.625%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 50.7 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +423 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Duke's offense has been less productive in ACC contests this year, tallying 60.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.9 PPG.

When playing at home, the Blue Devils are averaging 5.6 more points per game (69.1) than they are on the road (63.5).

At home, Duke is giving up 50.2 points per contest in 2022-23, the same number as it is allowing away from home.

The Blue Devils have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 56.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.5 points fewer than the 63.9 they've scored this season.

Colorado Performance Insights