Monday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (24-5) against the Fordham Rams (19-12) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-63 in favor of Columbia, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Rams are coming off of a 73-63 victory against Drexel in their last game on Thursday.

Fordham vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Fordham vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 76, Fordham 63

Fordham Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on February 22, the Rams took down the Rhode Island Rams (No. 75 in our computer rankings) by a score of 74-73.

Fordham has five losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins

74-73 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on February 22

68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on January 25

71-65 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 97) on January 22

73-63 at home over Drexel (No. 130) on March 16

78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 139) on December 11

Fordham Performance Insights