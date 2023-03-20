The Fordham Rams (19-12) go up against the Columbia Lions (24-5) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Fordham vs. Columbia Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams' 72.3 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.8 the Lions give up to opponents.
  • Fordham has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 61.8 points.
  • Columbia's record is 20-1 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The Lions score 78.6 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 64.9 the Rams allow.
  • Columbia is 21-2 when scoring more than 64.9 points.
  • When Fordham gives up fewer than 78.6 points, it is 18-7.
  • This season the Lions are shooting 36.8% from the field, 10.0% lower than the Rams give up.
  • The Rams' 41.5 shooting percentage is 11.7 lower than the Lions have given up.

Fordham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Davidson W 74-65 John M. Belk Arena
3/3/2023 Richmond L 70-65 Chase Fieldhouse
3/16/2023 Drexel W 73-63 Rose Hill Gymnasium
3/20/2023 @ Columbia - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.