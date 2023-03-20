Two skidding squads square off when the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-25-10) host the Ottawa Senators (33-31-5) at PPG Paints Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS. The Penguins have lost three straight, and the Senators are on a five-game losing streak.

Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have put up a 4-5-1 record after scoring 35 total goals (six power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 15.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 38 goals in those games.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we predict will win Monday's game.

Senators vs. Penguins Predictions for Monday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-165)

Penguins (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-1.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators have a 7-5-12 record in overtime matchups this season and a 33-31-5 overall record.

In the 20 games Ottawa has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 24 points.

This season the Senators registered only one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Ottawa has earned seven points (3-7-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Senators have scored three or more goals in 42 games, earning 64 points from those contests.

This season, Ottawa has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 13-9-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 23-15-1 (47 points).

The Senators' opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Senators finished 10-15-4 in those contests (24 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 16th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.13 17th 19th 3.26 Goals Allowed 3.29 20th 5th 34 Shots 33.3 6th 27th 33.4 Shots Allowed 31.6 20th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 23.8% 7th 14th 80% Penalty Kill % 82.3% 7th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Senators vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS

ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.