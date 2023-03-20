Two clubs on streaks will clash when the Pittsburgh Penguins (three consecutive losses) host the Ottawa Senators (five consecutive losses) on Monday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS to see the Penguins meet the Senators.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Senators vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/20/2023 Penguins Senators 4-1 PIT 1/18/2023 Senators Penguins 5-4 (F/OT) OTT

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators' total of 227 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.

The Senators' 216 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Senators have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Senators have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 65 35 43 78 48 50 40.9% Brady Tkachuk 69 30 41 71 42 26 48.1% Claude Giroux 69 28 38 66 31 45 59% Alex DeBrincat 69 21 35 56 32 39 61.5% Drake Batherson 69 20 34 54 35 34 35.3%

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are conceding 225 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

The Penguins rank 15th in the NHL with 222 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Penguins are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals over that time.

Penguins Key Players