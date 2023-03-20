Senators vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (34-25-10) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Ottawa Senators (33-31-5), who have lost five straight, on Monday, March 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS.
Senators vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-165)
|Senators (+140)
|6.5
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have been made an underdog 34 times this season, and won 11, or 32.4%, of those games.
- Ottawa has a record of 6-13 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Senators.
- Ottawa's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 33 of 69 times.
Senators vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|222 (15th)
|Goals
|216 (19th)
|225 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|227 (20th)
|51 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|62 (2nd)
|44 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (15th)
Senators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Ottawa has hit the over seven times.
- The Senators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.8 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 1.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Senators have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (216 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Senators have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 227 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -11.
