The Pittsburgh Penguins (34-25-10) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Ottawa Senators (33-31-5), who have lost five straight, on Monday, March 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS.

Senators vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS

ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-165) Senators (+140) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have been made an underdog 34 times this season, and won 11, or 32.4%, of those games.

Ottawa has a record of 6-13 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Senators.

Ottawa's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 33 of 69 times.

Senators vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 222 (15th) Goals 216 (19th) 225 (19th) Goals Allowed 227 (20th) 51 (11th) Power Play Goals 62 (2nd) 44 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (15th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Senators with DraftKings.

Senators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Ottawa has hit the over seven times.

The Senators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.8 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 1.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Senators have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (216 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Senators have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 227 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -11.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.