Syracuse vs. Seton Hall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Monday's game between the Seton Hall Pirates (19-14) and the Syracuse Orange (19-12) at Walsh Gymnasium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Seton Hall coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Orange's last outing on Wednesday ended in an 84-56 win over Kent State.
Syracuse vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Syracuse vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Seton Hall 71, Syracuse 70
Syracuse Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on February 9, the Orange secured their best win of the season, a 75-67 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Orange are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.
Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-67 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 9
- 77-68 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 19
- 91-77 on the road over Clemson (No. 58) on January 8
- 90-72 at home over Virginia (No. 77) on January 26
- 67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 79) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Syracuse Performance Insights
- The Orange have a +197 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.0 points per game, 41st in college basketball, and are allowing 67.7 per contest to rank 267th in college basketball.
- Syracuse scores fewer points in conference action (71.7 per game) than overall (74.0).
- In 2022-23 the Orange are scoring 7.1 more points per game at home (77.4) than on the road (70.3).
- At home Syracuse is giving up 63.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than it is away (73.2).
- While the Orange are putting up 74.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 71.8 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.