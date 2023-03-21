The Boston Bruins (53-11-5) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Ottawa Senators (34-31-5) at home on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2.

The Senators are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games, scoring 31 total goals (five power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 14.3%). They have given up 38 goals to their opponents.

Here's our prediction for who will capture the victory in Tuesday's matchup.

Senators vs. Bruins Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Senators 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-295)

Bruins (-295) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-3.4)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators (34-31-5 overall) have posted a record of 7-5-12 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

In the 21 games Ottawa has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Senators recorded just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Ottawa has nine points (4-7-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Senators have scored more than two goals in 42 games, earning 64 points from those contests.

This season, Ottawa has scored a single power-play goal in 26 games and picked up 31 points with a record of 14-9-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 23-15-1 (47 points).

The Senators' opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Senators finished 11-15-4 in those contests (26 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 2nd 3.78 Goals Scored 3.11 18th 1st 2.13 Goals Allowed 3.26 19th 9th 32.9 Shots 33.1 7th 8th 29.6 Shots Allowed 31.9 21st 12th 22.4% Power Play % 24% 7th 1st 85.8% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 7th

Senators vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

