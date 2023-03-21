The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-23-6) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (27-37-6) -- who've lost five straight at home -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Lightning try to defeat the the Canadiens on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS

ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Canadiens vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/18/2023 Lightning Canadiens 5-3 TB 12/28/2022 Lightning Canadiens 4-1 TB 12/17/2022 Canadiens Lightning 5-1 TB

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 260 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 29th in the league.

With 194 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canadiens are 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 70 21 32 53 42 32 47.4% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Kirby Dach 54 12 23 35 28 25 39.9% Josh Anderson 68 21 11 32 24 30 44.2% Mike Hoffman 56 12 17 29 34 16 60%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 13th in goals against, giving up 216 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The Lightning score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (245 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players