Canadiens vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-23-6) hit the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (27-37-6) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS. The Canadiens are riding a five-game home losing streak.
Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-260)
|Canadiens (+220)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been an underdog in 65 games this season, and won 24 (36.9%).
- This season Montreal has won seven of its 22 games, or 31.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal has played 34 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|245 (4th)
|Goals
|194 (27th)
|216 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|260 (29th)
|62 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (26th)
|45 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (32nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canadiens with DraftKings.
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Montreal has gone over the total seven times.
- The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, Canadiens' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 1.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Canadiens' 194 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- The Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game, 260 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -66.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.