The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-23-6) hit the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (27-37-6) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS. The Canadiens are riding a five-game home losing streak.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS

ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-260) Canadiens (+220) 6.5

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 65 games this season, and won 24 (36.9%).

This season Montreal has won seven of its 22 games, or 31.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has played 34 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 245 (4th) Goals 194 (27th) 216 (13th) Goals Allowed 260 (29th) 62 (3rd) Power Play Goals 34 (26th) 45 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (32nd)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Montreal has gone over the total seven times.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, Canadiens' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 1.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Canadiens' 194 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 27th in the league.

The Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game, 260 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -66.

