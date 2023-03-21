The Montreal Canadiens (27-37-6) will aim to break a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-23-6) on March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS.

The Canadiens' offense has put up 32 goals during their last 10 games, while their defense has given up 43 goals. They have had 22 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (18.2%). They are 1-7-2 over those contests.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's game.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Lightning 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-255)

Lightning (-255) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-0.9)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a record of 27-37-6 this season and are 9-6-15 in overtime games.

Montreal has earned 26 points (11-6-4) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

Across the 12 games this season the Canadiens finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Montreal has nine points (4-14-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Canadiens have earned 48 points in their 35 games with three or more goals scored.

Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 22 games this season and has recorded 20 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 10-7-0 (20 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 52 games, going 17-29-6 to register 40 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 7th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.77 27th 13th 3.04 Goals Allowed 3.71 28th 13th 32.1 Shots 27.4 30th 16th 31.2 Shots Allowed 34.1 29th 3rd 25.3% Power Play % 16.7% 28th 15th 79.7% Penalty Kill % 71.9% 31st

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

