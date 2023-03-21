Having taken three in a row, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Senators-Bruins matchup on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Senators vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/20/2023 Bruins Senators 3-1 BOS 12/27/2022 Senators Bruins 3-2 (F/SO) OTT 10/18/2022 Senators Bruins 7-5 OTT

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators concede 3.3 goals per game (228 in total), 20th in the NHL.

The Senators have 218 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Senators have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals during that span.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 66 35 43 78 50 50 40.4% Brady Tkachuk 70 30 42 72 42 26 47.8% Claude Giroux 70 28 39 67 31 45 58.9% Alex DeBrincat 70 21 35 56 32 40 64.3% Drake Batherson 70 21 34 55 35 34 34.3%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in league action, conceding 147 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (261 total, 3.8 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players