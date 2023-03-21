The Boston Bruins (53-11-5, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (34-31-5) at TD Garden. The game on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2.

Senators vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2

ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2 Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-295) Senators (+245) 6.5

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have won 12, or 34.3%, of the 35 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Ottawa has played as an underdog of +245 or more once this season and lost that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 29.0% chance of victory for the Senators.

Ottawa has played 33 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Senators vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 261 (2nd) Goals 218 (19th) 147 (1st) Goals Allowed 228 (20th) 52 (9th) Power Play Goals 63 (2nd) 33 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (14th)

Senators Advanced Stats

Ottawa has hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.

The Senators total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.2 goals.

The Senators have scored 218 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the NHL.

The Senators' 228 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

They have a -10 goal differential, which ranks 21st in the league.

