Senators vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (53-11-5, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (34-31-5) at TD Garden. The game on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2.
Senators vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-295)
|Senators (+245)
|6.5
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have won 12, or 34.3%, of the 35 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Ottawa has played as an underdog of +245 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 29.0% chance of victory for the Senators.
- Ottawa has played 33 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Senators vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|261 (2nd)
|Goals
|218 (19th)
|147 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|228 (20th)
|52 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (2nd)
|33 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (14th)
Senators Advanced Stats
- Ottawa has hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.
- The Senators total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.2 goals.
- The Senators have scored 218 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the NHL.
- The Senators' 228 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- They have a -10 goal differential, which ranks 21st in the league.
