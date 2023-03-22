The Toronto Raptors, Fred VanVleet included, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 118-111 loss against the Bucks, VanVleet had 23 points and 11 assists.

In this article we will look at VanVleet's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.6 19.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.7 Assists 7.5 7.0 9.0 PRA 32.5 30.8 31.7 PR 24.5 23.8 22.7 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.4



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Pacers

VanVleet is responsible for attempting 14.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

He's taken 8.8 threes per game, or 22.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

VanVleet's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 100.9 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pacers are 27th in the league, conceding 118.3 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 45.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are 27th in the league, allowing 26.3 per game.

The Pacers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 36 9 2 3 3 2 0

