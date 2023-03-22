Jakob Poeltl will hope to make a difference for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

In his most recent time out, a 118-111 loss to the Bucks, Poeltl put up 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Below, we dig into Poeltl's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.9 15.6 Rebounds 10.5 9.1 9.1 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.7 PRA 29.5 24.9 27.4 PR 25.5 22 24.7



Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Pacers

Poeltl's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 21st in possessions per game with 100.9.

Allowing 118.3 points per game, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Pacers are 27th in the league, allowing 45.3 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers allow 26.3 assists per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Jakob Poeltl vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 29 21 8 5 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.