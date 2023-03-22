OG Anunoby and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be facing off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Anunoby, in his most recent time out, had 22 points in a 118-111 loss to the Bucks.

Now let's break down Anunoby's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

OG Anunoby Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.8 18.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 3.6 Assists -- 1.9 1.4 PRA 23.5 23.8 23.8 PR 21.5 21.9 22.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 3.0



OG Anunoby Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 11.6% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.1 per contest.

Anunoby is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Anunoby's Raptors average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Pacers concede 118.3 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers are ranked 27th in the league, conceding 45.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are 27th in the league, allowing 26.3 per contest.

The Pacers give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

OG Anunoby vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 40 17 8 2 3 2 1 11/12/2022 36 26 2 3 2 2 1

