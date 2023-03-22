Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 118-111 loss versus the Bucks, Siakam totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

In this article, we look at Siakam's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.1 17.6 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 8.1 Assists 5.5 6.0 5.3 PRA 37.5 37.9 31 PR 31.5 31.9 25.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the Pacers

Siakam has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 17.6% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Siakam's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 21st in possessions per game with 100.9.

Conceding 118.3 points per game, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Pacers have conceded 45.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.3 assists per game.

The Pacers allow 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Pascal Siakam vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 39 26 7 7 2 0 0

