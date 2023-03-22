The Toronto Raptors (35-37), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Indiana Pacers (32-40).

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Pacers matchup.

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and SportsNet
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Raptors vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Pacers Moneyline
DraftKings Raptors (-9) 234 -380 +310 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Raptors (-9.5) 234.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Raptors (-9) 234 -417 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Raptors (-7.5) - -330 +270 Bet on this game with Tipico

Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Trends

  • The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 112.1 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +54 scoring differential overall.
  • The Pacers have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, while conceding 118.3 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -174 scoring differential.
  • These two teams average 228.7 points per game combined, 5.3 less than this game's total.
  • These two teams allow a combined 230.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Toronto has covered 35 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
  • Indiana has put together a 38-33-1 ATS record so far this year.

Raptors and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Raptors +25000 +8000 +105
Pacers +100000 +90000 +1600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raptors? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.