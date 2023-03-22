Raptors vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Toronto Raptors (35-37), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Indiana Pacers (32-40).
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Pacers matchup.
Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-9)
|234
|-380
|+310
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-9.5)
|234.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-9)
|234
|-417
|+330
|Tipico
|Raptors (-7.5)
|-
|-330
|+270
Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 112.1 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +54 scoring differential overall.
- The Pacers have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, while conceding 118.3 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -174 scoring differential.
- These two teams average 228.7 points per game combined, 5.3 less than this game's total.
- These two teams allow a combined 230.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Toronto has covered 35 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
- Indiana has put together a 38-33-1 ATS record so far this year.
Raptors and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Raptors
|+25000
|+8000
|+105
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|+1600
