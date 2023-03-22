The Toronto Raptors (35-37), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Indiana Pacers (32-40).

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Pacers matchup.

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and SportsNet

BSIN and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 112.1 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +54 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, while conceding 118.3 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -174 scoring differential.

These two teams average 228.7 points per game combined, 5.3 less than this game's total.

These two teams allow a combined 230.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Toronto has covered 35 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Indiana has put together a 38-33-1 ATS record so far this year.

Raptors and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +25000 +8000 +105 Pacers +100000 +90000 +1600

