The Toronto Raptors (35-37) host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven home games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and SportsNet

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 118 - Pacers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 9)

Pacers (+ 9) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Pacers (38-33-1 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.8% more often than the Raptors (36-35-1) this year.

Toronto and Indiana cover the same percentage of spreads this year (66.7%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Raps as favorites by 9 or more and Pacers as underdogs by 9 or more).

Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50% of the time this season (36 out of 72). That's less often than Toronto and its opponents have (39 out of 72).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 25-17, a better tally than the Pacers have put up (22-33) as moneyline underdogs.

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto owns a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 112.1 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 21st with 112.9 points scored per contest.

The Raptors are putting up 23.6 assists per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Raptors rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are sinking 10.9 threes per game (23rd-ranked in league).

Toronto is attempting 59.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.9% of the shots it has taken (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32 three-pointers per contest, which are 35.1% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

