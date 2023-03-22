Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors (35-37) host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven home games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 118 - Pacers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 9)
- Pick OU:
Under (234)
- The Pacers (38-33-1 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.8% more often than the Raptors (36-35-1) this year.
- Toronto and Indiana cover the same percentage of spreads this year (66.7%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Raps as favorites by 9 or more and Pacers as underdogs by 9 or more).
- Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50% of the time this season (36 out of 72). That's less often than Toronto and its opponents have (39 out of 72).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 25-17, a better tally than the Pacers have put up (22-33) as moneyline underdogs.
Raptors Performance Insights
- Toronto owns a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 112.1 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 21st with 112.9 points scored per contest.
- The Raptors are putting up 23.6 assists per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Raptors rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are sinking 10.9 threes per game (23rd-ranked in league).
- Toronto is attempting 59.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.9% of the shots it has taken (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32 three-pointers per contest, which are 35.1% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).
