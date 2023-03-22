The Toronto Raptors (35-37) host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven home games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and SportsNet
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Pacers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Raptors 118 - Pacers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Pacers

  • Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 9)
  • Pick OU: Under (234)
  • The Pacers (38-33-1 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.8% more often than the Raptors (36-35-1) this year.
  • Toronto and Indiana cover the same percentage of spreads this year (66.7%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Raps as favorites by 9 or more and Pacers as underdogs by 9 or more).
  • Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50% of the time this season (36 out of 72). That's less often than Toronto and its opponents have (39 out of 72).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 25-17, a better tally than the Pacers have put up (22-33) as moneyline underdogs.

Raptors Performance Insights

  • Toronto owns a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 112.1 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 21st with 112.9 points scored per contest.
  • The Raptors are putting up 23.6 assists per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Raptors rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are sinking 10.9 threes per game (23rd-ranked in league).
  • Toronto is attempting 59.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.9% of the shots it has taken (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32 three-pointers per contest, which are 35.1% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

