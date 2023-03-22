Raptors vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (35-37) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (32-40) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSIN and SportsNet. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.
Raptors vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: BSIN and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-8.5
|234.5
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- Toronto's 72 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 23 times.
- The average point total in Toronto's contests this year is 225, 9.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Raptors have compiled a 37-35-0 record against the spread.
- Toronto has been the favorite in 42 games this season and won 25 (59.5%) of those contests.
- Toronto has a record of 6-2 when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.
Raptors vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|23
|31.9%
|112.9
|228.7
|112.1
|230.4
|223.9
|Pacers
|33
|45.8%
|115.8
|228.7
|118.3
|230.4
|232.8
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- The Raptors have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Raptors have gone over the total seven times.
- Toronto has done a better job covering the spread at home (22-14-0) than it has in road games (15-21-0).
- The Raptors score 112.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 118.3 the Pacers allow.
- Toronto is 15-5 against the spread and 15-5 overall when scoring more than 118.3 points.
Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|37-35
|4-4
|40-32
|Pacers
|38-34
|7-3
|36-36
Raptors vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Raptors
|Pacers
|112.9
|115.8
|21
|12
|15-5
|27-15
|15-5
|26-16
|112.1
|118.3
|5
|27
|31-16
|13-6
|31-16
|13-6
