The Toronto Raptors (35-37) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (32-40) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSIN and SportsNet. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.

Raptors vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSIN and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -8.5 234.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

Toronto's 72 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 23 times.

The average point total in Toronto's contests this year is 225, 9.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Raptors have compiled a 37-35-0 record against the spread.

Toronto has been the favorite in 42 games this season and won 25 (59.5%) of those contests.

Toronto has a record of 6-2 when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Raptors vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 23 31.9% 112.9 228.7 112.1 230.4 223.9 Pacers 33 45.8% 115.8 228.7 118.3 230.4 232.8

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

The Raptors have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Raptors have gone over the total seven times.

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread at home (22-14-0) than it has in road games (15-21-0).

The Raptors score 112.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 118.3 the Pacers allow.

Toronto is 15-5 against the spread and 15-5 overall when scoring more than 118.3 points.

Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Raptors and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 37-35 4-4 40-32 Pacers 38-34 7-3 36-36

Raptors vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Pacers 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 15-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-15 15-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-16 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 31-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 31-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

