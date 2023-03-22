The Toronto Raptors (35-37) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (32-40) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSIN and SportsNet. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.

Raptors vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: BSIN and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -8.5 234.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

  • Toronto's 72 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 23 times.
  • The average point total in Toronto's contests this year is 225, 9.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Raptors have compiled a 37-35-0 record against the spread.
  • Toronto has been the favorite in 42 games this season and won 25 (59.5%) of those contests.
  • Toronto has a record of 6-2 when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Raptors vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 23 31.9% 112.9 228.7 112.1 230.4 223.9
Pacers 33 45.8% 115.8 228.7 118.3 230.4 232.8

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

  • The Raptors have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Raptors have gone over the total seven times.
  • Toronto has done a better job covering the spread at home (22-14-0) than it has in road games (15-21-0).
  • The Raptors score 112.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 118.3 the Pacers allow.
  • Toronto is 15-5 against the spread and 15-5 overall when scoring more than 118.3 points.

Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Raptors and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 37-35 4-4 40-32
Pacers 38-34 7-3 36-36

Raptors vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Pacers
112.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
15-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-15
15-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-16
112.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.3
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
31-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6
31-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6

