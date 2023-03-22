Take a look at the injury report for the Toronto Raptors (35-37), which currently has five players listed, as the Raptors ready for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (32-40) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Raptors enter this contest following a 118-111 loss to the Bucks on Sunday. Fred VanVleet scored a team-high 23 points for the Raptors in the loss.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1 Gary Trent Jr. SG Questionable Elbow 17.7 2.7 1.6 Precious Achiuwa PF Questionable Hamstring 9 6 1 Dalano Banton PG Out Thumb 4.4 1.3 1.1 Scottie Barnes SF Questionable Wrist 15.5 6.9 4.7

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Knee), Chris Duarte: Questionable (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSIN and SportsNet

Raptors Season Insights

The 112.9 points per game the Raptors average are 5.4 fewer points than the Pacers allow (118.3).

Toronto is 15-5 when scoring more than 118.3 points.

The Raptors have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 113.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, one point more than the 112.9 they've scored this year.

Toronto hits 10.9 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (12.2).

The Raptors rank 15th in the league by averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 15th in the NBA, allowing 111.9 points per 100 possessions.

Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -9 234

