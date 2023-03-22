The Toronto Raptors (35-37) will host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Toronto shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 19-8 overall.

The Raptors are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 23rd.

The 112.9 points per game the Raptors record are 5.4 fewer points than the Pacers give up (118.3).

When Toronto puts up more than 118.3 points, it is 15-5.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Raptors have performed better in home games this season, averaging 114.3 points per game, compared to 111.4 per game in away games.

In home games, Toronto is giving up three fewer points per game (110.6) than on the road (113.6).

The Raptors are averaging 10.8 threes per game, which is 0.2 fewer than they're averaging in road games (11). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.2% at home and 33.8% on the road.

Raptors Injuries