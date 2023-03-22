How to Watch the Raptors vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (35-37) will host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Pacers.
Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- In games Toronto shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 19-8 overall.
- The Raptors are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 23rd.
- The 112.9 points per game the Raptors record are 5.4 fewer points than the Pacers give up (118.3).
- When Toronto puts up more than 118.3 points, it is 15-5.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Raptors have performed better in home games this season, averaging 114.3 points per game, compared to 111.4 per game in away games.
- In home games, Toronto is giving up three fewer points per game (110.6) than on the road (113.6).
- The Raptors are averaging 10.8 threes per game, which is 0.2 fewer than they're averaging in road games (11). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.2% at home and 33.8% on the road.
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Out For Season
|Foot
|Dalano Banton
|Out
|Thumb
|Scottie Barnes
|Questionable
|Wrist
