The Toronto Raptors (35-37) will host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven straight home games.

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info

Raptors Stats Insights

  • The Raptors are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • In games Toronto shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 19-8 overall.
  • The Raptors are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 23rd.
  • The 112.9 points per game the Raptors record are 5.4 fewer points than the Pacers give up (118.3).
  • When Toronto puts up more than 118.3 points, it is 15-5.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Raptors have performed better in home games this season, averaging 114.3 points per game, compared to 111.4 per game in away games.
  • In home games, Toronto is giving up three fewer points per game (110.6) than on the road (113.6).
  • The Raptors are averaging 10.8 threes per game, which is 0.2 fewer than they're averaging in road games (11). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.2% at home and 33.8% on the road.

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Otto Porter Jr. Out For Season Foot
Dalano Banton Out Thumb
Scottie Barnes Questionable Wrist

