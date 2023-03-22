Fred VanVleet and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Toronto Raptors (35-37) match up with the Indiana Pacers (32-40) at Scotiabank Arena.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Raptors' Last Game

The Raptors lost their previous game to the Bucks, 118-111, on Sunday. VanVleet was their top scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 23 4 11 1 0 3 OG Anunoby 22 4 1 1 1 4 Jakob Poeltl 20 6 0 0 2 0

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam is tops on the Raptors at 24.1 points per contest, while also averaging 6 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

VanVleet averages a team-best 7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19.6 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 40% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Scottie Barnes posts 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl posts a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.9 points and 2.9 assists, shooting 63.1% from the field (eighth in league).

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.8 points, 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 19 3.7 9 2.4 0.3 3.4 Pascal Siakam 17.6 8.1 5.3 1 0.3 1.1 Jakob Poeltl 15.6 9.1 2.7 1.2 1.3 0 Scottie Barnes 15.3 5.8 4.2 0.8 0.5 0.6 OG Anunoby 18.8 3.6 1.4 1.7 0.5 3

