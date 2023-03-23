Having taken four straight, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Canadiens-Bruins matchup on ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Canadiens vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/24/2023 Canadiens Bruins 4-2 BOS

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.7 goals per game (262 in total), 29th in the NHL.

With 197 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Canadiens are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 4.2 goals per game (42 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 71 21 34 55 43 34 47.3% Kirby Dach 55 13 23 36 29 25 39.9% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2% Mike Hoffman 57 12 17 29 36 17 60%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 148 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 263 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 39 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players