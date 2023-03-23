How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken four straight, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Canadiens-Bruins matchup on ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Canadiens vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/24/2023
|Canadiens
|Bruins
|4-2 BOS
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens allow 3.7 goals per game (262 in total), 29th in the NHL.
- With 197 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Canadiens are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 4.2 goals per game (42 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|71
|21
|34
|55
|43
|34
|47.3%
|Kirby Dach
|55
|13
|23
|36
|29
|25
|39.9%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
|Mike Hoffman
|57
|12
|17
|29
|36
|17
|60%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 148 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 263 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 39 goals over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|70
|48
|44
|92
|96
|44
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|62
|20
|42
|62
|64
|29
|36.7%
|David Krejci
|64
|15
|40
|55
|35
|14
|48.3%
|Patrice Bergeron
|70
|26
|29
|55
|18
|36
|60.6%
|Hampus Lindholm
|69
|10
|38
|48
|55
|27
|-
