Canadiens vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (54-11-5) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens (28-37-6) at home on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS.
Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-410)
|Canadiens (+330)
|6.5
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have won 25 of the 66 games, or 37.9%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Montreal has played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 23.3% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal has played 34 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|263 (2nd)
|Goals
|197 (27th)
|148 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|262 (29th)
|53 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (26th)
|33 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|66 (31st)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Montreal has gone over the total seven times.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- During their past 10 games, Canadiens' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 1.5 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked scoring offense (197 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Canadiens have allowed 262 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th.
- They have a -65 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.
