The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-24-6) visit the Ottawa Senators (34-32-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Lightning are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens, while the Senators were beaten by the Boston Bruins 2-1 in their most recent outing.

The Senators' offense has totaled 27 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has given up 37 goals. They have recorded 35 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (14.3%). They are 3-6-1 over those games.

Senators vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Senators 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (+105)

Senators (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.3)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators have a 7-5-12 record in overtime contests this season and a 34-32-5 overall record.

In the 22 games Ottawa has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Senators scored only one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

When Ottawa has scored two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-7-1 record).

The Senators have scored at least three goals in 42 games, earning 64 points from those contests.

This season, Ottawa has scored a lone power-play goal in 26 games and picked up 31 points with a record of 14-9-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 23-16-1 (47 points).

The Senators have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 11-15-4 to record 26 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 8th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.08 20th 13th 3.04 Goals Allowed 3.24 19th 13th 32.1 Shots 33.3 6th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 3rd 25.5% Power Play % 23.7% 7th 14th 79.9% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Senators vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

