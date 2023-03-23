The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-24-6) will visit the Ottawa Senators (34-32-5) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2 will air this Lightning versus Senators matchup.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Senators vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/1/2022 Lightning Senators 4-3 TB

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have given up 230 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.

With 219 goals (3.1 per game), the Senators have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Senators have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 67 35 43 78 52 50 40.6% Brady Tkachuk 71 30 42 72 44 27 47.6% Claude Giroux 71 28 39 67 31 45 58.8% Alex DeBrincat 71 21 35 56 34 43 64.3% Drake Batherson 71 21 34 55 36 34 34.3%

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 219 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

The Lightning's 247 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 29 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players